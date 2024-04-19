Changes coming to Real ID in Pennsylvania

(WHTM)– There’s a new start date to get your “Real ID” in Pennsylvania… again.

“Real ID” is typically added to a driver’s license and will be required for boarding planes and for other federal purposes.

The new date for “Real ID” enforcement in May 7 of 2025, which will be 20 years after the original “Real ID” law passed.

When the “Real ID” enforcement begins, you will need one to board a plane or to enter a federal facility or military base, PennDOT says. You will NOT need one to drive, vote, access hospitals, visit the post office, access courts

There have been over a million Real IDs issued by PennDOT to date.

For more information about getting a “Real ID” in Pennsylvania, visit PennDOT’s website.

