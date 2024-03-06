Changes are coming to the Knox County school board this year. Get to know the candidates

The Knox County Board of Education will go through big changes this year after two incumbents declined to run again and a third died while in office.

Primary voters had their first chance March 5 to make their voices heard by picking the candidates for the August general election.

The District 8 race was particularly interesting because the winning candidate will take the oath of office this week to fill a void.

Here's more information about how the races are shaping up and what the primary winners said about their goals for the months ahead. (All results are unofficial until certified by the county election commission.)

2024 Knox County Board of Education general election candidates

District 2

The district covers the North Knoxville communities served by Central and Fulton high schools. Incumbent Jennifer Owen and Pat Polis, both independents, were not on the ballot this time but will be for the general election.

Democrat

Anne Templeton is the Democratic nominee for District 2. She ran unopposed in the primary.

Templeton, 44, is the parent-teacher association president at Beaumont Magnet Academy.

Independents

Owen, 56, has been on the board since 2016. She worked as a teacher for Knox County schools for 18 years.

Polis, 77, has served as an Army officer with three combat tours under his belt and has worked in the private sector as well as served as a pastor.

There was no Republican candidate running from the district, meaning voters will decide between Templeton, Owen and Polis on Aug. 1.

District 3

The district covers the Cedar Bluff schools. Incumbent Daniel Watson, an independent, decided not to run again.

Democrat

Patricia Fontenot-Ridley, 56, is the Democratic nominee for District 3. She has been a teacher for 30 years and is retiring in May.

Republicans

Angie Goethert is the Republican nominee for District 3, beating Robert Daspit by 352 votes.

"I'm most excited first for us to focus on what's best for kids because as school board members that's where your focus should be," Goethert told Knox News.

Goethert's message about serving children resonated with voters, she said. "We have to do what's best for our kids and I think people listened to that."

Goethert, 56, has volunteered for years in her children's classrooms and served as the parent-teacher association president at Hardin Valley Academy. Daspit, 72, has worked for Knox County Schools as a substitute, physical education and special education teacher.

Fontenot-Ridley and Goethert will meet in the general election Aug. 1.

Knox County School Board District 3 candidate Angie Goethert, right, chats with Knox County Commission Chair Terry Hill at the GOP election watch party.

District 5

The district covers far-west communities, including Farragut. Incumbent Susan Horn has decided not to run again. Only one candidate ran from each party.

Democrat Terrye Whitaker, 72, will face Republican Lauren Morgan, 36, in the general election Aug. 1.

District 8

The easternmost district in the county is home to the Carter and Gibbs schools. Two Republican candidates faced one another for the seat left vacant by the death of incumbent Mike McMillan in January. There was no Democrat on the ballot.

Travis Wright is the winner for District 8, and will be named to the board right away because of the vacancy left after McMillan's death. He beat Tommy Lakins, 65, by 1,331 votes.

"Normally a candidate would have five months or so to learn the ropes and figure things out. ... It's going to be very quick," he said.

Wright, 44, grew up in the Gibbs community, graduating from Gibbs High School in 1998. He worked in banking for 15 years and now runs his own electronics business.

Knox County school board District 8 GOP winner Travis Wright will be placed on the board this week.

Lakins, 65, graduated from Fulton High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. He is an executive at U.S. Bank.

Areena Arora, data and investigative reporter for Knox News, can be reached by email at areena.arora@knoxnews.com. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @AreenaArora.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox County school board primary winners: Who's advancing in 2024