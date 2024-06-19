Changes coming to ILEARN

A new ILEARN test is coming to classrooms for the 2025-26 school year, but some area schools will try out the new model starting this fall.

Eastern and Northwestern are among the schools that will pilot ILEARN assessments, which will be given to students three times throughout the year, in the lead up to the actual standardized test.

Called checkpoints, these assessments will be about two dozen questions over a few state standards in language arts and math. They are meant to give teachers an idea of how a student is doing prior to taking ILEARN.

It’s the main reason many schools signed up to try the model out a year early.

“I think it will give us a much better idea on how to individualize learning,” said Lindsey Brown, former principal at Eastern Middle School.

Brown resigned from her principal post after this school year as she accepted the superintendent job at Delphi Community School Corporation.

Educators told the Tribune they expect to get checkpoint results soon after students complete the mock tests.

“If I think I need to reflect or reteach, I know immediately,” said Scott Simmons, Northwestern’s director of curriculum, technology and assessment. “We’ll be able to pinpoint area of concern or areas

The checkpoints are not meant to take a lot of time. Simmons said it’s estimated to take about 45 minutes. The ILEARN students will take in 2026 is also supposed to be shorter.

“A lot less disruptive to the school day,” is how Brown described it.

The changes to the ILEARN test coincide with revision of state standards, which occurs every six years. This time around, the state legislature asked the Indiana Department of Education to “streamline” standards.

This consisted of reducing the number of state standards by 25%. For example, third grade math standards were reduced from 34 to 24. Some standards were merged.

There are eight factors, called “skills and traits,” that determined the new standards in English, math, science and social studies, meant to prepare students for both academics and the workforce. They include communication, collaboration, initiative and self advocacy, problem solving, perseverance and adaptability, integrity, growth mindset, and information, digital and financial literacy.

The new standards went into effect this past school year.

Many schools use some sort of formative assessment, such as i-Ready, during the school year to track student progress. These assessments are not directly aligned with state standards. However, they’re used to indicate how a student might score on a standardized test.

Eastern and Northwestern use an assessment from Northwest Evaluation Association. However, the IDOE has told schools it can use ILEARN checkpoints as their formative assessment.

Tricia Anderson, school counselor and test coordinator for Eastern Middle School, said this will result in less testing as the checkpoints are about 15-20 questions shorter than NWEA.

“I look forward to the possibility of less testing fatigue on behalf of the students,” she said via email.

Simmons said Northwestern will also swap out NWEA with the state’s assessment in grades third through eighth, which is when students take ILEARN.

Piloting the changes gives teachers and school officials an extra year to implement the changes.

“The more prepared and informed we are as a staff, the more relaxed our students will feel as they take the exams,” Anderson said. “If the adults are uncertain and stressed at test time, that feeling can be projected onto the students, and we don't want that.”

The Indiana Capital Chronicle contributed to this report.