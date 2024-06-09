Changes coming to Cincinnati highways Monday, and your commute may be affected

Two major changes to local highways are set to begin Monday morning. Here’s what you need to know before hitting the road this week.

Norwood Lateral westbound lanes closing

Ohio 562, often referred to as the Norwood Lateral, will be closed to all westbound traffic for up to 80 days starting Monday. Crews will close westbound entrance ramps starting around 9 p.m. Sunday, and the lanes will be fully closed by Monday. The Ohio Department of Transportation expects the lanes to reopen in late August.

Norwood Lateral’s eastbound lanes were previously closed for 77 days and reopened in late May. The westbound closure represents Phase 2 of the project, which is rehabilitating bridges that pass over Paddock Road, Reading Road and Ross Avenue.

Read more about the closure here.

Ohio 562, often referred to as the Norwood Lateral, near Paddock Road.

SmartLane coming to westbound I-275

Westbound I-275 will be home to southwest Ohio’s first SmartLane starting Monday.

The new lane will allow drivers to use the highway’s inside shoulder during morning rush hour, typically weekdays between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. It will run between Reed-Hartman Highway and Loveland-Madeira Road on westbound I-275.

ODOT staff monitoring traffic in the area will open the SmartLane if traffic slows to below 55 mph. When it’s open, digital signs on the inside shoulder will be marked with a green arrow. The lane will be marked by a red arrow when it’s closed and a yellow arrow when it’s nearing closure. When the SmartLane is open, the speed limit on that part of the highway will drop to 55 mph instead of the usual 65 mph.

Read more about SmartLane here.

Digital signs will tell drivers when the SmartLane is open and the speed limit.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Westbound Norwood Lateral closing, I-275 SmartLane opening Monday