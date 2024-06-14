New changes coming to Arlington Transit this summer

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Arlington Transit (ART) will be increasing its fares, adding a new route and discounting three routes this summer.

The new changes will begin on July 1.

Fares on ART will increase from $2 to $2.25 and the discounted rate for seniors, passengers with disabilities and students in elementary through high school will increase from $1 to $1.10.

Students who have registered iRide SmarTrip cards will keep riding for free.

STAR (Specialized Transit for Arlington Residents) fares will be increasing depending on the zones:

Zone 1: The fare will increase from $4 to $4.50

Zone 2: The fare will increase from $5.50 to $6.20

Zone 3: The fare will increase from $9.50 to $10.70

Weekday routes ART 53, ART 61 and ART 62 will be discontinued. Their day of service will be on Friday, June 28.

A new ART 56 Military Road-Rosslyn Metro route will be introduced on July 1.

ART 56 will bring “peak hour, weekday service” stopping in:

Rosslyn

North Rosslyn/Fort Radnor Heights

Courthouse

Clarendon

North Quincy Street/Military Road and North Glebe Road.

Arlington Transit said the new route’s key destinations include:

Madison Community Center

Washington-Liberty High School

Quincy Park

Dorothy Hamm Middle School

Ellen M. Bozman Government Center

Cherrydale and Arlington Central libraries.

