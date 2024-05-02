Changes to I-64 East at the HRBT begin Thursday night

The state Department of Transportation announced motorists heading east on Interstate 64 can expect changes at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel beginning Thursday night, May 2.

Eastbound traffic coming from Hampton will be permanently diverted to the new North Trestle, just to the right of the existing trestle, as part of the next phase of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project. Motorists will then be redirected into the existing tunnel just before reaching the construction site for the new one, effectively cutting around the existing portion of I-64 that connects Hampton to the tunnel.

There are no changes to the westbound lanes.

The Virginia Department of Transportation’s large-scale project at the tunnels aims to ease congestion and improve safety, and the department is encouraging drivers to use https://www.511virginia.org/ for up-to-date travel conditions.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com