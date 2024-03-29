What has changed in the Royals and Chiefs stadiums deal this week? Get caught up here

If you’re a Jackson County resident planning on voting on the Royals and Chiefs stadiums tax in the coming days, ensure you’re up-to-date on the latest developments from this week.

In the final days before the April 2 election, the Royals announced a change to their Crossroads footprint and economic impact projections. The teams also agreed to new stadium leases with the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority, which still need to be approved by the county legislature.

Despite these key developments, many unknowns remain.

Jackson County voters have less than a week to decide whether to issue a 40-year, 3/8th-cent sales tax to help pay for a new Royals stadium in the Crossroads and renovations to the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium.

This new tax would replace the current tax that funds the Truman Sports Complex, which expires in 2031. The revenue would be split evenly between the two teams.

The question on the ballot is worded to ask if voters would like to repeal the existing sales tax and replace it with a new one that would last for 40 years.

Here is what we’ve learned in the past week about the proposed Chiefs and Royals sales tax and the Crossroads ballpark.

Job projections

The Royals shared projections of the number of jobs and income they say their proposed Crossroads ballpark would provide to Kansas City and Jackson County.

Experts who study the economics of stadiums told the Star they had doubts about the predictions and pointed to an academic consensus that stadiums do not have a measurable impact on local economies. One described the Royals-commissioned report as “completely made-up, concocted numbers,” while the other called it a “bunch of hot air.”

Changes to Crossroads footprint

On Tuesday, the Royals shifted their plans to keep Oak Street open through the Crossroads, addressing Mayor Quinton Lucas’ concerns.

In initial drawings, this north-south thoroughfare was blocked by Royals team offices and a conference center.

Lucas’ demands matter because city approval is needed to close a street. The Royals did not explain how their new concept would change to allow Oak to remain open, nor what would happen to the planned Royals developments east of Oak.

Initial lease

On Wednesday, Royals and Chiefs officials announced the teams’ new leases. Neither team specified in the documents how much money they would expect to receive from city, county and state taxpayers for their projects.

The Chiefs agreed in writing to contribute $300 million toward their proposed renovation, while the Royals did not include a specific financial commitment in the terms of the lease.

The Jackson County legislature still needs to approve the leases, so it’s unlikely they’ll be confirmed and signed by Election Day.

