A changed plea: Dyess airman appears in federal court for child pornography charges

Editor’s note: This news story contains information about alleged child sexual abuse. If you know or suspect that anyone under 18 is being sexually or physically abused, call the Texas child abuse hotline at 1-800-252-5400. To learn more about how to identify signs of child abuse or neglect, click here.

A Dyess Air Force Base airman appeared in Abilene federal court Tuesday morning to plead guilty to one count of accessing with intent to view child pornography.

Steven Patrick Breen, 23, of North Carolina pleaded guilty under a plea bargain agreement with the government to count one of the two-count indictment.

Tuesday, Breen admitted in court to knowingly accessing with intent to view material containing child pornography on a computer.

U.S. Magistrate Judge John Parker accepted Breen's guilty plea.

Parker's recommendation will be reviewed by a U.S. district judge, and if Breen's plea of guilty is accepted, a sentencing hearing will be scheduled.

Possible penalties Breen faces include maximum imprisonment of 10 years, a fine up to $250,000, a term of supervised release of minimum five years to life, additional fines for incarceration and assessments, restitution to victims or to the community, and forfeiture of property.

As part of the plea agreement, Breen forfeits property seized during the investigation which included three digital devices and five digital content storage devices.

Breen was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service following the plea hearing Tuesday.

It was unclear Tuesday where Breen was being detained

On May 23 in federal court, Breen pleaded not guilty to the charges, and Parker denied bail and ordered Breen to remain in custody.

During that day in court, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Tusing told the judge that Air Force investigators received a tip about a Dropbox video involving sexually explicit content with a female minor.

Investigators served search warrants and discovered two Dropbox accounts allegedly linked to Breen with visual depictions of child sexual abuse. Breen allegedly told investigators he has traded Dropbox URLs and watched child pornography for a "significant period of time" since he was 12-14 years old.

Breen was arrested May 16 in the wake of a federal grand jury indictment and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations' probe into allegations against him.

He booked that day into Taylor County Jail, according to court and jail records. Breen was released to the custody of another agency May 21.

More: Dyess airman pleads not guilty to federal child pornography charges

More: What happened to Abilene ex-teacher going on trial for a child pornography charge?

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: A changed plea: Dyess airman appears in federal court for child porn