Change of plan: Chinese hot pot restaurant set for former home of Smokestack BBQ

WORCESTER — The former site of Canal District restaurant Smokestack Urban Barbecue has been sold to the owners of Chinese hot pot restaurants in Providence and Brookline.

The former Smokestack building at 139 Green St. was previously planned to be the site of a 375-unit apartment project that was part of the redevelopment of the property around the former Table Talk Pies factory at 120 Washington St.

According to records with the Worcester District Registry of Deeds, the deed transferring the property to the operators of LaMei Hot Pot was signed May 28 and recorded June 13. The LaMei owners purchased the property for $680,000.

The Smokestack property's previous owner was a business entity managed by restaurant owners Richard Romaine and Peter Rano.

The business entity that acquired 139 Green St. is called LaMeiMa LLC. It was incorporated in Brookline, according to state records. Dong Pan and Junhua Liu are listed as managers.

Mark Johns and Drew Higgins of the Worcester-based real estate firm Kelleher & Sadowsky Associates Inc. represented the buyers and sellers.

Johns said the new owners will remodel and retrofit the location for a Chinese hot pot restaurant.

LaMei Hot Pot has two locations, one in Providence and one in Brookline. The first location, in Providence, opened in 2016.

In a Chinese hot pot restaurant, dining tables are equipped with a heat source for pots of broth, which are used to cook raw meat and other foods on the table.

Johns said the new owners are already coming up with plans for the site, including acquiring a liquor license, and may be able to occupy the space this fall.

Chuan Shabu, at 301 Park Ave. in Worcester, also features hot pot.

North Carolina-based Quarterra Multifamily Communities had previously submitted a site plan to the city to convert the former Smokestack property into 375 apartments. In the application, the project was noted as "Phase III" of the redevelopment of the property around the former Table Talk Pies factory.

Developers Boston Capital Development are building a multistory apartment complex at the former Table Talk Pies site, which is "Phase I" of the plan.

Plans for the Smokestack property included an eight-story mixed-use apartment complex, approximately 22,000 square feet of ground-floor retail or restaurant space and a seven-story shared parking garage with approximately 560 spaces.

Johns said associated costs and other variables impacted the housing project, leading to the previous transaction agreement being in place for a significant amount of time.

"We decided to go another route and identified these buyers to take over," Johns said.

Earlier this year, a law firm representing Boston Capital informed the city that the project was facing financing issues and was in search of a new developer.

In February, the city Planning Board granted a one-year extension of the project's preliminary site plan to Feb. 1, 2025. The extension allowed the project to keep current zoning in place.

Smokestack closed in November 2022, one of a string of Canal District businesses that shut down in late 2022. At the time, Romaine said there had been a decline in business in the area.

Romaine is a co-owner of 'Olo Pizza at 40 Millbrook St. and Romaine's Wood Grill and Bar in Northborough. The Smokestack Urban Barbecue name lives on as a trailer that operates at the site of Romaine's from Thursday through Sunday.

