Change is not a death knell for Lewis Center, Delaware County

I was disheartened to read Candace Hartzler’s views about Lewis Center Feb. 7: "The Lewis Center I knew is long gone. Is this the price we pay for progress?"

There has indeed been remarkable and seemingly unstoppable development in southern Delaware County over the past 20 years.

When our family moved to Lewis Center in 2005, we passed at least two active farms on our way from Polaris Parkway to our home near Alum Creek State Park. Those farms are gone now, and many more homes line South Old State and Lewis Center Roads, our two main byways.

But things are certainly not as bleak as Hartzler made out in her letter.

There are organizations in Delaware County preserving and promoting many of the most precious parts of this land and community. One such organization is Preservation Parks, where I sit on the foundation board (Preservation Parks Foundation).

I believe Preservation Parks is the antidote to many of the proposed problems in Hartzler’s letter. Preservation Parks is committed to preserving Delaware County’s natural areas and green spaces, which are home to thousands of native plant and animal species and are also very special places for people.

McCammon Creek Park, a new Preservation Parks property opening soon on Bale Kenyon Road in Lewis Center, features Delaware County’s iconic Bicentennial Barn and lends much character and rural charm to our community. Preservation Parks and its foundation are working hard to preserve this barn and make it into something special that will serve families in Lewis Center and surrounding areas for years to come.

We can’t stop all the development but, rather than lamenting times gone by, we are working to preserve and protect green spaces and natural areas so that no one in Lewis Center has to go far to visit and enjoy what’s truly precious: our natural environment and beautiful wild lands.

To join us, find out more and support the important work of Preservation Parks, visit https://preservationparks .com/foundation.

Lara Kretler, Lewis Center

Corporate profits driving up your grocery bill

As you push your grocery cart down store aisles fuming and in shock at food prices, you might be wondering, is there foul play at work on the part of big food retailers? Well, bingo!

Sixty percent of grocery sales are concentrated among five food corporations, in turn dictating anti-competitiveness and what is termed "greedflation."

Yep, fewer grocery stores and higher prices. You know the ones.

Recently one giant food retailer reported $736 million in fourth-quarter 2023 profits with annual profits of over $2.1 billion, sky-high totals courtesy of you and me, their captive customers.

If you are as galled as I am by price gouging, do a quick research and place some of your inflation woes squarely where they belong, not on politicians you might be railing against.

Susan B. West, Athens

Solar panels don't grow corn

I read your recent stories about "solar farms" coming to Madison County.

Everyone seems to call these big solar panel installations "farms," but they are hardly a real farm.

It's an insult to farmers, the real ones who till the soil, plant the seeds for corn, wheat, soybeans, and raise cows, pigs, chickens, etc. They are doing the farming in the truest meaning of the agricultural term, not solar power companies.

Instead of calling these installations "farms," let's be correct from now on about the terminology and call them "solar fields."

That's what they really are; a bunch of solar panels in a field. There is a big difference in meaning here between real farms and solar panels.

James Matuszak, Reynoldsburg

