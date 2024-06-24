A Change in This Daily Habit Could Be an Early Sign of Dementia, According to New Research

When it comes to signs of dementia, becoming more forgetful is perhaps the one that most people are aware of. While it can certainly be concerning to notice a loved one forgetting recent conversations, where they placed commonly used items or scheduled appointments, it’s not the only early sign of dementia that can occur.

According to a new study published in PLoS One, a change in gait speed (how quickly you walk) could be a sign of dementia. Here, a geriatrician and dementia expert explains more about the connection between gait speed and dementia and what to do if it’s something you or a loved one is experiencing.

Related: Doing This One Thing Every Day Could Lower Your Risk of Dementia, According to a Cleveland Clinic Neuropsychologist

What the New Study Found

The study took into account 95 adults aged 60 or older, living in Cuba. None of the participants had signs of cognitive impairment prior to enlisting in the study and all reported exercising a mild amount. The researchers assessed the participants’ gait as well as their cognition, as examined through the results of a common screening tool for cognitive impairment. The participants also underwent an EEG so the researchers could see their brain’s electrical activity.

When all the data from these various tests were gathered, the researchers found that there was an association between a decline in gait speed and a decline in cognitive function and EEG abnormalities. This led the researchers to believe that a decline in gait speed could be a sign of dementia.

Related: Research Says You Can Lower Your Dementia Risk by 33% By Doing This One Thing

Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk, MD, a geriatrician and dementia expert, notes that it’s important to recognize that the connection between gait speed and cognitive health is a correlation; the study did not indicate which change happened first. “A slower gait speed could be due to other conditions like arthritis, joint replacements and neurological function, not to mention Parkinson’s disease,” she says.

While walking slower could be a sign of dementia, Dr. Landsverk says that it isn’t typically one of the first signs, which include poor judgment, mood changes and a faulty memory. Additionally, she says that different forms of dementia can affect the onset and severity of how fast or slow someone walks. “While vascular dementia often leads to gait disturbance, those with Alzheimer’s may show mild changes in their gait at the early stage of the disease with a gradual decline as the condition worsens,” Dr. Landsverk explains.

Related: This Super Common Issue Could Increase Your Dementia Risk, According to Neurologists—Here's How to Prevent It

What To Do if You—or a Loved One—Has a Change in Gait Speed

If you or a loved one starts walking slower, instead of automatically assuming the cause is dementia, Dr. Landsverk says to consider the other (more common) early signs of dementia to get a more complete picture. If the change in gait speed is happening alongside the other symptoms, she says to see a geriatrician or neurologist as soon as you can. That way, you can get to the bottom of why these changes have happened. It may be due to dementia, or it may not.

“If you notice just a change in gait [speed], the reasons could have nothing to do with dementia," Dr. Landsverk stresses. "It could be linked to certain medications or a combination of meds or as a result of a recent, extended hospital stay. A hospital stay of 10 days or longer may lead to losing up to 50% muscle mass."

Be sure to bring up any changes in memory, mood or behavior to your healthcare provider. Dr. Landsverk says that you can likely expect a physical exam and to undergo bloodwork so your doctor can evaluate your liver, kidneys, blood count, thyroid, and levels of calcium, cholesterol and blood sugar. “Those demonstrating poor cognitive function should also have a CT scan of their head,” she adds.

If you (or a loved one) is walking slower and does have dementia, Dr. Landsverk says that this doesn’t mean walking should be ceased; in fact, it’s good to walk! “For most elders with early dementia, walking is safe and advisable as it can slow the progression of the disease. In its later stages when the elder has worse balance and poor safety awareness, walking is still advised but should be done so with close supervision,” she explains.

It’s a positive that more dementia-focused scientific research is being performed; the more we learn, the better. But if you notice yourself walking slower than you used to, don’t take it as a sure sign you have dementia. If you ever are concerned about your cognitive health, see a geriatrician or neurologist. Working with a doctor is better than guessing on your own!

Next up, here's what you need to know about the connection between sleep and dementia.

Sources