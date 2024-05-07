Change coming to Pennridge bathroom gender identity policy. How Title IX will impact

A controversial bathroom policy in the Pennridge School District appears to be poised for retirement based on new federal regulations about sex and gender discrimination, though it’s unclear what changes will actually be made later this summer.

The policy restricting bathroom and locker room use by sex assigned at birth was expected to be revised at Wednesday’s policy committee meeting, but district officials said they would instead leave the policy as-is until new federal Title IX rules take effect on Aug. 1.

President Joe Biden announced on April 19 several changes to the civil rights law that bans sex discrimination against students, employees and others at public schools, colleges and universities that receive federal funding.

In addition to expanding the definition of sexual harassment and assault, the new rules would guarantee LGBTQ students legal protection from discrimination based on sex or gender identity.

The Pennridge School District Board of Directors, pictured here after being sworn in on Dec. 4, 2023, will likely retire a controversial bathroom policy in August to comply with new TItle IX rules.

About 15 states and some conservative organizations have already filed lawsuits against the U.S. Department of Education to try and overturn the new rules.

Pennridge school board President Ron Wurz said during Wednesday’s meeting that there was a consensus of the board to leave the existing policy passed last May by a previous board until its attorneys had reviewed the new federal guidelines and the legal challenges were settled.

“Title IX is very important to the school district, as we need to be in compliance with it,” Wurz said. “We receive over $6 million of funding every year from the federal government, one of the requirements is that we follow Title IX.”

Policy committee Chair Leah Foster-Rash added that the board anticipates a vote at its next regular board meeting on May 13 to officially set the retirement of the current bathroom policy for later this summer.

In the meantime, Pennridge Superintendent Angelo Berrios said the district’s administration and solicitor will review the over 1,500-page Title IX revisions announced just a few weeks earlier.

What does the current policy say?

The bathroom policy, or Policy 720, prohibits students or staff from using certain bathrooms and locker rooms based on their sex assigned at birth. A transgender student or staff member is required to use a “single-user” bathroom.

“In all school buildings in this District, restrooms, locker rooms, and showers that are designated for one sex shall be designated for use only by members of that sex. No person shall enter a restroom, locker room, or shower that is designated for the use of the opposite sex,” the policy states.

All students would have to use a locker room based on their sex assigned at birth, but a student could request an alternative private changing area “provided in a way that protects the student's ability to keep their identity confidential.”

How does Title IX affect the policy?

One of the main problems with Pennridge’s bathroom policy, according to Education Law Center attorney Ashli Giles-Perkins, is in its restrictions on gender identity.

Before the April 19 changes, Title IX protected students from discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, their full- or part-time status, disability, race or national origin.

Once the additional protections for gender identity take effect in August, Giles-Perkins said the current version of Policy 720 would become “unequivocally” discriminatory.

“Under Title IX, schools must take prompt and effective action to end sex discrimination in their education programs or activities, prevent its recurrence, and remedy its effects,” Giles-Perkins said in an email Friday. “Biological-sex-only bathrooms would be discriminatory against transgender and gender-diverse students.”

Should Pennridge completely drop its bathroom policy?

District officials didn’t seem keen on outright retiring the policy without a replacement later this year, which is a step in the right direction to Giles-Perkins. Having no policy would leave students and staff “in a grey area” where equal access for LGBTQ students and staff is not explicitly stated.

Giles-Perkins added that the draft policy initially expected to be reviewed at Wednesday’s meeting included some other positive changes to the existing guidelines.

The draft policy on the committee’s agenda crossed out a previous requirement that parents would need to provide a birth certificate in order to register their child in Pennridge, something Giles-Perkins said ran afoul of state law.

Not just a Pennridge problem

While the Title IX changes have put Pennridge’s bathroom policy in doubt, this isn’t just a problem of one policy in one school district.

Policy 720 in Pennridge was one of a handful of policy changes the district made over the past few years with the help of the Independence Law Center, a religious liberty law firm connected to the Pennsylvania Family Institute — a group whose stated goal is to make “Pennsylvania to be a place where God is honored, religious freedom flourishes, families thrive, and life is cherished.”

When it comes to Title IX compliance, however, Giles-Perkins said school districts are bound to follow the law and not religious convictions.

“School districts are obligated to comply with Title IX and other civil rights laws based on current caselaw. Public school boards may not rely on religious beliefs,” Giles-Perkins said Friday. “Rather, developing school board policies and taking board action based on religious beliefs and perspectives is in direct conflict with the Establishment Clause in the U.S. Constitution and improper for a public school board.”

The USA Today Network in Pennsylvania has written extensively on the ILC’s involvement in developing policies focused on school locker rooms, bathrooms, and libraries.

There are at least two other school districts in the state with a bathroom policy similar to the one that is currently in place in Pennridge, according to a review of school district’s that host their policy books online through a web portal known as BoardDocs.

The Union School District in Clarion County passed a bathroom policy almost identical to Pennridge’s policy on Oct. 19, 2023, and Northern Lebanon School District, Lebanon County, passed a bathroom policy with similar sex-based restrictions last August.

It is unclear if either of the two districts have worked directly with ILC in the past or if officials based their policies off ones found around the state.

The ILC has also spread its influence into central and eastern Pennsylvania in recent months, signing contracts and meeting with officials in about 40% of York County school districts. Those contracts typically use the law firm’s pro bono services to review and recommend policy changes.

In addition to bathrooms, a hallmark of ILC’s work has been implementing policies restricting transgender athletes from participating in sports based on their gender identity.

Giles-Perkins noted that, while the Title IX changes did not address student athletics, “there is a clear statement that discrimination against LGBTQ students is prohibited.”

If the U.S. Department of Education were to enact similar protections for sports teams, Pennridge and a growing number of school districts might have another policy to revisit or risk federal funding.

Chris Ullery is the Philadelphia Hub Data Reporter for the USA Today Network. Reach him at cullery@couriertimes.com or find him on Twitter at @ulleryatinell.

