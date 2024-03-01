When to change your clocks ahead in 2024. Plus, 10 things to know about daylight saving time

The annual ritual is nearly here.

The start of daylight saving time, which subtracts an hour of sleep, is fast approaching. The seasonal time change when we "spring forward" will occur on Sunday, March 10, more than a full week before the official start of spring on March 20.

Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. which is the official hour to set all of our clocks ahead one hour. That's when local time will instantly become 3 a.m.

The time adjustment affects the daily lives of hundreds of millions of Americans, prompting clock changes, contributing to less sleep in the days following and, of course, later sunsets.

Here's more about daylight saving time:

It's not plural

It's daylight saving time not saving's or savings time. It's singular, no matter how people around you say the phrase.

When is it exactly?

Since 2007, daylight saving time begins on the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday of November. Previously, it had started on the last Sunday of April and ended on the last Sunday of October.

When daylight saving time begins in March, we will "spring forward," and lose an hour of sleep, as opposed to the November time change, where we "fall back," and gain an extra hour.

Never about farmers

Daylight saving time was not started to help American farmers. According to timeanddate.com, daylight saving time was first used in 1908 by a few hundred Canadians in Thunder Bay, Ontario. But Germany popularized daylight saving time after it first set the clocks forward on April 30, 1916, to save coal during World War I.

Daylight saving time became a national standard in 1966 when President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Uniform Time Act, which was established as a way to continue to conserve energy. The thinking was if it's light out longer, that's less time you'll need to use the lights in your house.

Do all states observe DST?

Presently, Hawaii and Arizona are the only two U.S. states that do not observe daylight saving time. Neither do the U.S. territories of Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa and Northern Marina Islands.

Who's in charge of time?

The U.S. Department of Transportation is in charge of daylight saving time and all time zones in the U.S. "The oversight of time zones was assigned to DOT because time standards are important for many modes of transportation," according to the DOT website.

Is daylight saving time ending permanently?

The push to stop changing clocks was put before Congress in recent years, when the U.S. Senate unanimously approved the Sunshine Protection Act in 2022, a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent. However, it did not pass in the U.S. House of Representatives and was not signed into law by President Joe Biden, so the bi-annual ritual of changing the clock remains.

A 2023 version of the act remained idle in Congress as well.

Which states want permanent daylight saving time?

As of 2022, at least 29 states have introduced legislation in support of establishing year-round daylight saving time, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Seven states — Alabama, Arkansas, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington and Florida — have already approved legislation to permanently observe daylight saving time. However, these states still need approval from Congress to enact the change.

What about the rest of the planet?

Daylight saving time is now used in more than 70 countries worldwide and affects over one billion people every year. The beginning and end dates vary from one country to another.

Phones and smoke alarms

Most phones and computers automatically adjust for the time change, though manual clocks need to be reset. It's also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke alarm.

Next year?

Unless it is eliminated, daylight saving time will end at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, when we will “fall back” and again gain an hour of sleep. Daylight saving time will pick up again on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Daylight saving time 2024: When do we change the clocks in NY