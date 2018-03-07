Chanel under attack for felling 'century-old' oaks for flagship Paris catwalk

Chanel hits back at claims it was guilty of 'heresy' by felling 'century-old' oaks for Paris catwalk show - AP

Chanel has been accused of "heresy" at the Paris Fashion Week for felling “century-old” trees to create a spectacular mid-winter forest for its catwalk – a move environmentalists claim shows its green credentials are only skin deep.

Critics hailed the move by Karl Lagerfeld, the French fashion house’s veteran German artistic director, to turn the Grand Palais into a winter wood, with mountains of dead leaves strewn on mirrored steps and nine towering, mossy oaks looking up to its glass canopy.

Some 508 poplar wood benches were also made for his guests, including Hollywood star Keira Knightley, British pop singer Lily Allen and former French first lady Carla Bruni Sarkozy.

But the France Nature Environment group denounced the extravaganza as “heresy”, accusing the luxury brand of trying to “give itself a more green image while completely divorced from the reality of protecting nature”.

“Chanel has missed the point once again. The celebrated fashion house chose to present a ‘natural’ decor with real trees for its haute couture event. The result: trees, some of them a hundred years old, were chopped down for a few hours of show,” FNE said in a statement.

Models walk the runway during the Chanel show as part of Paris Fashion Week Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/ Getty Images Europe More

“Promoting the diversity of French forests? An invitation to return to nature? A willingness to show itself to be an eco-responsible label? Whatever Chanel’s motivations, they failed.

“Nature is not chopping down trees in a forest, putting them up for a few hours for a show and then throwing them into a skip,” it complained. “It would have been better, indeed innovatory, to set up the catwalk in the forest itself, rather than cut down trees to bring [them] to Paris.”

Stung by the criticism, Chanel issued a vehement riposte late Tuesday, insisting that none of the oak and poplar trees it sourced from a forest in western France were 100 years old.

“In buying the trees Chanel also promised to replant 100 new oak trees in the heart of the same forest,” the brand added in a statement.

Designer Karl Lagerfeld, centre right, comes under fire for felling old oaks for Chanel's ready-to-wear show Credit: Thibault Camus/ AP More

This is not the first time that Chanel has raised the hackles of environmentalists; last year they protested its PVC-themed collection at a time when plastic pollution is a hot topic. FNE also slammed its use of fur coats.

The attack on its green credentials was the only dark spot for Lagerfeld's Paris show, which received a plethora of praise.