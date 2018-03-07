Chanel under attack for felling 'century-old' oaks for flagship Paris catwalk

Chanel has been accused of "heresy" at the Paris Fashion Week for felling “century-old” trees to create a spectacular mid-winter forest for its catwalk – a move environmentalists claim shows its green credentials are only skin deep.
Critics hailed the move by Karl Lagerfeld, the French fashion house’s veteran German artistic director, to turn the Grand Palais into a winter wood, with mountains of dead leaves strewn on mirrored steps and nine towering, mossy oaks looking up to its glass canopy.
Some 508 poplar wood benches were also made for his guests, including Hollywood star Keira Knightley, British pop singer Lily Allen and former French first lady Carla Bruni Sarkozy.
But the France Nature Environment group denounced the extravaganza as “heresy”, accusing the luxury brand of trying to “give itself a more green image while completely divorced from the reality of protecting nature”.
“Chanel has missed the point once again. The celebrated fashion house chose to present a ‘natural’ decor with real trees for its haute couture event. The result: trees, some of them a hundred years old, were chopped down for a few hours of show,” FNE said in a statement.
“Promoting the diversity of French forests? An invitation to return to nature? A willingness to show itself to be an eco-responsible label? Whatever Chanel’s motivations, they failed.
“Nature is not chopping down trees in a forest, putting them up for a few hours for a show and then throwing them into a skip,” it complained. “It would have been better, indeed innovatory, to set up the catwalk in the forest itself, rather than cut down trees to bring [them] to Paris.”
Stung by the criticism, Chanel issued a vehement riposte late Tuesday, insisting that none of the oak and poplar trees it sourced from a forest in western France were 100 years old.
“In buying the trees Chanel also promised to replant 100 new oak trees in the heart of the same forest,” the brand added in a statement.
This is not the first time that Chanel has raised the hackles of environmentalists; last year they protested its PVC-themed collection at a time when plastic pollution is a hot topic. FNE also slammed its use of fur coats.
The attack on its green credentials was the only dark spot for Lagerfeld's Paris show, which received a plethora of praise.
Harper’s Bazaar waxed lyrical about the 84-year old creator’s “life-like forest”, adding that the “runway may be (Lagerfeld’s) best yet”.
Vogue praised the "impressive" decor, noting: “It looked as if the fallen leaves of every park in Paris had been scooped up and brought in to carpet the Grand Palais against a photographic backdrop that stretched the forest to trompe l’oeil infinity."
When asked where he drew his inspiration, Lagerfeld said from no forest in particular, but then added: “I was brought up in the country, on an estate which had 12 allées [of trees] going from the house.”
Forêt désenchantée : @CHANEL abat donc des arbres pour quelques heures de défilé. Cela n’a jamais rendu la mode plus verte. A quand une sincère prise en compte de l'environnement ? https://t.co/ApsnII6yBA#fashionweekparis#FWP2018#FWP— France Nature Env.. (@FNEasso) March 6, 2018
Earthy, autumnal colours abounded, embroidered crystals and glitter notwithstanding. Accessories even fittingly included a “log” handbag.
FNE posted pictures of tree stumps on Twitter, saying the show had left behind a “disenchanted forest”.
While the group said it may not be qualified to offer style lessons, it added: “We do have much to teach it on what ethical, durable and responsible fashion means and even on how the forest and living trees should inspire us.”