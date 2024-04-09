Chandler schools look to replace principal named in 'Goon'-related lawsuits

The Chandler Unified School District appears to be looking to replace Riggs Elementary Principal Jamie Lander, who has been named in three civil legal filings related to the "Gilbert Goons."

On Feb. 28, the district's governing board unanimously approved an administrator renewal list for the 2024-25 school year that included Lander's name and her role as principal of Riggs Elementary.

But on April 4, the district began accepting applications for a principal opening at Riggs Elementary, which is located in Gilbert. The district is accepting applications until April 15 and listed a salary of $93,844.

A district spokesperson declined to answer questions about Lander's employment status, saying the district doesn't comment on personnel matters. Lander did not respond to a request for comment.

Lander has been on leave from the Riggs Elementary principal position since at least mid-February.

What legal claims have been made against Jamie Lander?

An investigation by The Arizona Republic published in December first detailed a string of vicious assaults by the Gilbert Goons, which had gone unchecked since at least 2022. The Republic also outlined the group's potential ties to the fatal beating of 16-year-old Preston Lord at a Halloween party in Queen Creek.

Lander, her husband and her stepson were named in a lawsuit filed in February by Richard Kuehner against over a dozen young people identified as Goons and their parents. Kuehner's teenage son was attacked in the parking lot of a Gilbert In-N-Out Burger in August. The suit accused the Goons of assaulting unsuspecting victims, recording attacks and sharing photos and videos of them on social media. It accused parents of negligent supervision.

Lander's stepson had been arrested by Gilbert police on suspicion of assault and robbery in connection with the attack on Kuehner's son, but the case against him was dropped by prosecutors weeks later.

Lander, her husband and her stepson were also named in a lawsuit targeting Goons for their alleged involvement in a May 2023 attack on a 17-year-old in a Mesa park. The suit claimed Lander's stepson "set up" the attack and threatened another.

A $6 million notice of claim sent in February stemming from the attack on Kuehner's son names Lander too. The claim states Chandler Unified officials were warned Kuehner's son, a Perry High School student, had received death threats before being "jumped" by Goons, including Lander's stepson, and made no effort to stop it.

Lander lacked decision-making authority at Perry High School, according to the notice of claim. But it noted that Kuehner's son was forced to withdraw from the school as a direct result of her stepson's conduct. Kuehner's lawyer, Richard Lyons, referred to Lander as an agent and employee of the district, which is liable for her conduct.

