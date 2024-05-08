Chandler police announced on Wednesday afternoon that Los Feliz and Carla Vista drives were shut down due to a police shooting.

The department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that no officers were injured and there was no danger to the community.

Details regarding what led to the shooting, the number of people shot and whether the injuries were fatal were not immediately available.

This incident follows two fatal shootings by Valley law enforcement agencies this week.

A state trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety shot and killed 44-year-old Lemonte Anthony Knobelock on Sunday after authorities say Knobelock pulled a gun on the trooper. Officials say the trooper approached the vehicle as it matched the description of a car that was driving erratically.

A Phoenix police officer fatally shot a suspected shoplifter on Tuesday evening after a patrol officer was notified by a convenience store employee about a shoplifter at the business near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street. The incident led to a pursuit where the suspect, who has yet to be identified, pulled out a gun and began firing at the officer. The officer fired back and fatally struck the man, police said

This is a developing story. Check azcentral.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chandler police shooting shuts down traffic in residential area