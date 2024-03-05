Chandler police shoot 2 after mistaking object one was holding for weapon, officials say

Two men were hospitalized after a shooting involving Chandler police, one of whom was a bystander holding an object police mistook for a weapon, officials said.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers received calls about a shooting in the 3500 block of West Carla Vista, Interim Police Chief Melissa Deanda said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Through a security door, officers saw an agitated man with a handgun. After police established a perimeter around the house, a neighbor walked into the area and didn't leave after officers asked him to, Deanda said.

The armed man, later identified as a 59-year-old Chandler resident, came outside and raised his gun, according to Deanda. Two officers fired their weapons, hitting him multiple times.A third officer saw the neighbor with an object in his hand. Perceiving a threat, the officer fired and struck the bystander, Deanda said. Police wouldn't say what object the bystander was holding.

Both men were in stable condition after the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 men hurt in shooting involving Chandler police