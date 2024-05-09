Chandler police: Officers fatally shoot man with large knives who charged them

Chandler police said a shooting by officers on Wednesday was the result of an armed suspect charging at police.

Just after 1:30 p.m., Chandler police responded to a domestic disturbance call near Los Feliz and Carla Vista drives, where a homeowner told police a relative who did not live at the home was behaving erratically in the property's backyard.

Chandler police said officers entered the backyard through a side gate and located the suspect, later identified as 45-year-old Ruben Felix Alejandro Lopez, armed with "two large knives," a police news release stated.

Lopez allegedly made threatening comments toward the officers and refused to comply with de-escalation attempts for more than 30 minutes, according to Chandler police.

Officers used non-lethal methods to subdue Lopez before firing at him with their service weapons when he "charged at officers in an aggressive manner with his weapons," according to the news release.

Police provided first aid to Lopez who was later pronounced dead at the scene by Chandler Fire Department.

No other members of the community or police were harmed in the shooting.

The shooting closed much of the area for the afternoon following the incident.

Chandler police said the investigation remained ongoing,

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chandler police shoot and kill man accused of charging them with knives