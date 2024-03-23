Chandler police fatally shoot suspect near Chandler Boulevard, I-10

A suspect was in custody and being treated for injuries after a Friday night shooting in Chandler involving officers, according to Chandler police.

Police said they were investigating the shooting that happened near West Chandler Boulevard and Interstate 10 just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

No officers were hurt during the incident and there was no threat to the community at this time, according to police.

It was not immediately clear what happened in the shooting.

