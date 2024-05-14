Chandler police arrest 19 year old suspected of attempting to kill his parents

Chandler police arrested a 19-year-old man accused of shooting his parents in a neighborhood near Chandler Heights and McQueen Road on Monday.

Police said officers arrested Jeremiah Estel Blair on suspicion of shooting both his parents who were taken and treated at a local hospital. Police say both parents are stable and alert.

Blair was arrested and booked into jail on two counts of attempted first-degree murder. It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting. Blair's initial appearance is scheduled for 8 p.m. Monday.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Jeremiah Blair, 19, arrested and accused of shooting parents