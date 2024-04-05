Chandler council wants rowdy teens held accountable

Apr. 5—Most of what the Chandler City Council has done so far about the recent outbreak of teen violence has been ceremonial, but that will likely change in April.

"We have to hold parents accountable as well," Vice Mayor OD Harris said during a Feb. 22 community safety subcommittee meeting. "There are consequences to your teens, and potentially to you."

The council is scheduled to consider changing its ordinance on teen parties, taking less focus off alcohol and putting more on unruly behavior. Also, it would stiffen the penalties to adults who allow such parties to take place.

Until now, council has issued a proclamation against teen violence and made speeches about the increase across the East Valley. Members have worn orange to honor Chandler resident Preston Lord and lit orange candles.

Preston, 16, died two days after he was beaten at a Halloween party last October in Queen Creek. Five adults and two 17-year-olds charged as adults have been accused of first-degree murder and other crimes in connection with his slaying.

The ordinance council is expected to consider in April has ramifications. It would change the name of the "Social Host Ordinance" to the "Unruly Gathering Ordinance." The original ordinance was passed in 2016 after a high-profile case of an adult serving alcohol to minors.

It only prohibited hosting a party of minors where alcohol was served. It carries a penalty of civil fines that start at $250 for a first offense and goes to $1,500 for three or more offenses during an 18-month span.

Chandler Police Department has issued seven citations using that ordinance in the past three years. Four juveniles and three adults were cited.

Two parties had 50 or more juveniles in attendance. There were no weapons found at any of those parties.

The proposed changes, outside of the name, would make it unlawful to permit unruly gatherings, which is defined as a threat to the public peace, health, safety or general welfare.

Examples include impeding traffic, obstruction of streets, use or possession of illegal drugs, drinking alcohol in public areas, serving alcohol to minors, the consumption of alcohol by minors, fighting, disturbing the peace and/or littering.

It would make the property owner responsible and they could be charged with a class one misdemeanor. The could include a civil fine of up to $2,500, or a criminal fine of the same amount with up to 180 days in jail, plus three years probation.

It would also give Chandler police the authority to break up a party and send everyone home. It would also add penalties to habitual offenders.

All three members of the subcommittee — Harris, and Councilmembers Angel Encinas and Christine Ellis — supported the ordinance without any changes.

It will now go to the full council for consideration and a possible vote to approve in April. Council would have to approve it twice. If it does, the ordinance would go into effect 30 days after the second approval, which would likely be in June.

Ellis wanted to know why the penalties couldn't be made tougher.

"Under Arizona state law, the council is limited to defining crimes up to a class one misdemeanor," said Kelly Schwab, the city attorney. She told them anything above that would be a felony, and only the state can define what is a felony.

The 180 days in jail, $2,500 fine and three years' probation is the maximum the city can impose.

"I wanted the public to be well aware of that," Ellis said. "Sometimes people say, 'Can you do more?'"

Encinas mostly asked clarifying questions. He wanted to make sure this ordinance could not be used on protesters (it cannot, Schwab assured him) and that there would be different levels of penalties between a first offense and repeat offenders.

"I am on board," Encinas said.

Nick Lord, Preston's father and a Chandler resident, attended the hearing but declined to comment.