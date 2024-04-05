What are the chances that clouds will block Topekans' view of Monday's eclipse?

Clouds appear unlikely to be on the horizon for Monday's solar eclipse in Topeka, forecasters agree.

The National Weather Service predicts the capital city will see mostly sunny skies. The Accuweather website says "patchy clouds" are a concern but predicts Topeka will see just a 21% chance for cloud cover and 15% chance for precipitation.

However, there's still time for the weather to change.

How about the rest of Kansas?

The weather service predicts "mostly sunny" skies throughout Kansas on Monday. That term is part of its forecasts for cities that include Wichita, Emporia, Pittsburg, Garden City, Salina, Norton and Hays.

Temperatures are expected to top out statewide Monday in the middle 60s to middle 70s, the weather service says.

40% chance of cloud cover predicted for Garden City

Accuweather's Kansas predictions for Monday call for the following:

A 43% chance of cloud cover and 10% chance of precipitation for Norton in northwest Kansas.

A 40% chance of cloud cover and 14% chance of precipitation for Garden City in southwest Kansas.

A 38% chance of cloud cover and 10% chance of precipitation for Hays.

A 19% chance of cloud cover and 23% chance of precipitation for Emporia in east-central Kansas.

A 24% chance of cloud cover and 21% chance of precipitation for Pittsburg in southeast Kansas.

A 22% chance of cloud cover and 11% chance of precipitation for Wichita.

A 20% chance of cloud cover and 21% chance of precipitation for Salina.

