Chancellor Scholz at German Industry Conference

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to attend a major industry event, the Industry Conference 2024, in Berlin on Monday.

At the Hanover Trade Fair in April, Scholz defended the economic policy of his coalition government and countered criticism from the Federation of German Industries (BDI).

BDI President Siegfried Russwurm had spoken of two lost years with regard to the three-party coalition of Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP). Scholz replied that it was more a case of two "turnaround years."

Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens is also expected to attend the Industry Conference on Monday, followed by Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the FDP on the second day of the event on Tuesday.

Scholz, Habeck and Lindner have been negotiating a government draft for the 2025 budget for weeks. Several departments do not want to comply with Lindner's savings targets. A package is also planned to boost weak economic growth in Germany.