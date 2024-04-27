Chance of a storm south tonight, widespread rain tomorrow

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunshine has been out an about for a majority of the area today, but the big story was how was and windy it was. Temperatures have topped the mid and upper 70s and even 80 degrees, but to get that warm, you need a strong wind and that has been the case today. Wind gusts have topped 35mph up north, and 40-50mph through Green Bay and areas south.

Due to an unfavorable atmospheric set up, showers and storms were unable to develop today, but our southern counties are not out of the woods just yet. Showers and thunderstorms with frequent lightning have formed along the front in southern Wisconsin and has started to move into Sheboygan county. With some favorable storm energy working in, a few more thunderstorms are still expected in those counties this afternoon and evening.

For all, clouds will be on the increase and in those clouds could be a light sprinkle or rain shower. Lows will span the 40s to low 50s tonight as winds taper but also shift to a NE direction.

This northeast wind gusting back to 20-30mph will keep highs in the mid to upper 40s with a few 50s in our southern counties. The morning will feature clouds with a passing shower, but steadier rain from a secondary wave of low pressure will be arriving for the afternoon. We then dry out for a time near bed time before another push of rain moves in during the overnight to early Monday morning.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected for Monday, but a weak disturbance from the departing low pressure will spark afternoon showers. Highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s. Mostly sunny and mild conditions for Tuesday before our next quick hitting system brings rain overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Other then than, sunshine returns for the rest of Wednesday before another system arrives with rain Thursday and Friday.

