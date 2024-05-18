Chance for showers/storms on Sunday; short dry spell is on the way

Saturday evening will start off a bit soggy though this will depend on the location. If you’re near the border between West Virginia and Virginia, you’ll see the best shot for scattered showers/thunderstorms, some of which can produce some heavy downpours, with more hit or miss chances the further north you travel. As the sun sets, rain and storm chances will decrease with the loss of daytime heating. Mostly cloudy skies are left as we get closer to midnight, as temps drop into the 50s.

Sunday will enjoy a dry morning so the trip to morning church services shouldn’t see many interruptions outside of some patchy fog. As temps soar into the 70s in the afternoon, along with some peaks of sunshine, afternoon showers/storms are possible. The best chances will be across the mountains and WV border, slowly diminishing out as the sun sets.

Monday morning also has the chance to see some fog, mainly along the eastern mountain counties in WV. Beyond the brief hiccup, the rest of your Monday will see an area-wide break from any shower/storm chances thanks to building high pressure. Mostly sunny skies are expected, as temps enjoy a nice warmup into upper 70s, low 80s.

Tuesday sees our high pressure system not going anywhere just yet. As it stays down to the southeast, we’ll enjoy another day of mostly sunny skies so will be a good idea to knock out any outdoor chores if you have time after work. If you do have plans to stay outside, don’t forget to keep yourself hydrated with temps rising into the 80s!

Wednesday says goodbye to our high pressure and say hello to an arriving cold front. This front will take its time getting over to us, as we largely enjoy a dry first half to our Wednesday, as temps rise into the 80s once again. The afternoon and into the overnight will see building clouds and the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Our Interactive Radar

Thursday maintains our unsettled pattern with our cold front passing through. Scattered showers, especially during the morning commute, look likely so watch for hydroplaning issues. The cold front will leave by the late afternoon/evening timeframe, after which point rain chances will decrease to merely isolated chances.

Friday starts with a fairly dry morning, though do watch for any patchy, dense fog. A mix of sun and clouds will stay possible through the middle afternoon, after which point we’ll see the chance for a few more showers possible. With plenty of breaks expected along the way, temps on Friday should get back into the 70s.

#WeatherTogether

In your extended forecast, next weekend will see temps stay in the 70s, slowly rising close to the 80 degree mark by next Sunday and Monday. Can’t rule out the chance for showers and storms during this time, especially by Sunday and into next week.

We are in spring forest fire season in West Virginia – this means don’t burn between 7 AM and 5 PM through May 31st. Low humidity values during the daytime, along with breezier and warmer conditions will at times increase the fire threat, hence the burn ban during most of the daytime. Follow all regulations or be faced with potential consequences, such as fines!

TONIGHT

Showers/storms early. Overnight clearing with patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.

SUNDAY

PM chances for showers/storms. Plenty of breaks. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY

AM patchy fog. Dry and sunny day. Highs in the 70s/80s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny skies again. Enjoying more dry time. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Dry AM. Clouds/showers build PM. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY

Scattered showers AM. Iso. chances PM. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY

Chance for showers/storm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy. Staying dry. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy start. Showers build PM. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY

Chance for showers. Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY

Hit or miss showers possible. A few breaks. Highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.