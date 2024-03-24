The chance for showers and breezy conditions await to begin next week

Tonight, we’ll start with mostly clear skies and temps in the 40s through this evening. A few clouds will roll in through the overnight, leading to partly cloudy skies by Monday morning. You can also expect a dry but chilly night with temps in the 30s as southeast winds pick up tonight and that will carry into your Monday forecast.

Monday starts the new week off with a chilly morning in the 30s with only a few clouds around. Partly cloudy skies mainly for Monday but it will be breezy afternoon as temperatures get into the 60s. With dry dew points expected on Monday, don’t forget to watch out for any outdoor burning.

This is a good reminder that a spring fire ban is currently in place across West Virginia. This lasts through May 31st and outdoor burning is prohibited from 7 AM through 5 PM each day. Any fire must be attended to until it is completely out.

Tuesday will see clouds build in the morning before showers build, primarily in the afternoon. We’ll go from isolated to more widespread showers by Tuesday night as our next system approaches. Wet roads and breezy conditions will make for an interesting evening commute on Tuesday under slightly cooler temperatures in the 50s.

Wednesday morning looks wet as we continue to deal with scattered showers. Be mindful of wet roads throughout the morning but the afternoon looks better. We’ll see rain chances decrease overnight, ushing in a cold overnight with temperatures going from near 60 in the afternoon to down into the 30s!

Thursday morning is a cloudy and cold morning with a slight chance for a stray shower, mainly over the mountains. We’ll see cloud cover decrease by lunchtime, ushering in partly cloudy skies with more peaks of sunshine possible in the afternoon. Afternoon highs will be slightly cooler again but staying comfy in the low 50s.

Friday looks to end the week on a nice note, but we have to get past the morning first with temperatures in the 30s. For the second half, temperatures will climb back into the 50s under mostly sunny skies. The overnight will see clouds increase a bit, mainly across the mountains, to end off our Friday.

Saturday starts the weekend with a morning in the 40s under a few clouds. Much of our area is trending on the dry side to begin the weekend with partly cloudy skies expected for the lowlands and higher terrain. It will be a mild start to the weekend as well with temps in the 60s.

In your extended forecast, we’re keeping an eye on the chance for a slight chance for showers impacting the area on Sunday with some dry time mixed in. A better shot at rain chances look to build Monday afternoon in the middle of next week. All the while, temps will be in the 60s and 50s during this time.

