Chance of severe weather in Arkansas continues into Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Another round of storms is expected to move into Arkansas Wednesday, which could become severe.

Storms could enter west Arkansas around 10 a.m. and move into central Arkansas around noon.

To share the weather where you are, send us your photos or videos on our Weather Pics page.

Check below for the latest updates from the Arkansas Storm Team.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.