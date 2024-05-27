Chance of rainfall on Memorial Day events. Here's the forecast for the holiday and beyond

If you plan to attend one of the many Memorial Day events in central Ohio remembering the lives of service members who died in the line of duty this Monday, you may want to carry an umbrella just in case.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington is predicting some spotty showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 p.m., with a slight chance after 3 p.m. before a front that moved in overnight clears out.

There will also be mostly cloudy skies with a high near 76 degrees and some breeze thrown into the mix. Winds will be blowing from the southwest between 15 and 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph possible.

There will be a 30% chance of rain, accumulating less than a tenth of an inch — unless thunderstorms hit.

Forecast for the week

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest winds of 7 to 13 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, mainly after 5 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Another chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m. There will be a 30% chance of rainfall expected to be at around a tenth of an inch but could be higher if thunderstorms hit. Expect the sun to show its face, though, with a high near 72 degrees and more breezy weather.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West winds 5 to 13 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 5 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts to less than a tenth of an inch; higher amounts possible if there are thunderstorms. Another chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible if there are thunderstorms. Partly sunny in the afternoon, with a high near 68. Northwest winds 9 to 13 mph.

Wednesday night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible if there are thunderstorms.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

