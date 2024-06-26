Chance of rain expected for Tuesday evening as storm rolls into north Phoenix

A thunderstorm rolled into northern Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon as the National Weather Service predicted rain and wind through the evening.

At about 5:45 p.m., a dark cloud accompanied by dust approached the Valley near the I-17 and Anthem Way, as seen in a photo shared by the Arizona Department of Transportation on the social platform X.

Gusty winds up to 55 mph were expected for the portions Phoenix metro area, such as north Phoenix, Glendale, Scottsdale and Peoria, according to the National Weather Service of Phoenix.

Winds were expected through 7 p.m., but the weather service said rain chances for phoenix were expected to stay low.

Phoenix saw a 13% chance of rain on Tuesday while communities on the outskirts of the city like Case Grande to the south and New River north saw a 20% chance.

The temperature would stay hot despite the storm chances, with an overnight low of 91 on Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Here are the rain chances for Phoenix metro as thunderstorms roll in