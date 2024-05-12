'Chance of a lifetime': UT System approves Julie Philley as next UT-Tyler president

Julie Philley will be the next president of the University of Texas at Tyler.

The University of Texas System Board of Regents unanimously approved hiring Julie Philley as the next president of the University of Texas at Tyler.

The board in March had named Philley as the lone finalist before making its final decision Thursday. She currently serves as the school's executive vice president for health affairs, a title she held when UT-Tyler and the UT Health Science Center in Tyler merged in 2021, and she became vice provost as well in 2022. She is a doctor in pulmonary and critical care medicine.

"I'm just honored and so grateful for the opportunity," Philley told the American-Statesman after the board's meeting. "I'm just so excited to serve."

Philley, who was born in Overton, about 20 miles outside of Tyler, said she has lived in East Texas for a long time. She received her bachelor’s degree from Texas Woman’s University and studied medicine at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, according to the UT System and her biography on the UT Health East Texas website. She completed an internal medicine residency program at Johns Hopkins University/Sinai Hospital and a fellowship at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas.

When she begins in her new role June 1, Philley said she will work to understand UT-Tyler's needs and the needs of the community. She wanted to be the school's president to expand the opportunities the university provides, she said.

"It's just an incredible chance of a lifetime to help make things better for others," she said.

Kirk Calhoun, the university's current president, will retire May 31. Calhoun announced his retirement in February.

"I could not be more excited that a colleague that I've worked with now for a number of years has been identified as the next president of UT-Tyler," he said. "It's really a thrill."

Calhoun said he will miss working to change young people's lives but hopes to continue to do so in his next chapter.

"There's no greater experience or honor than being one of the few who gets to serve as a president of a UT institution," Calhoun said.

UT-Tyler has five campuses and more than 9,600 total students. The university houses the system's seventh medical school and is also a Carnegie R2 research institution.

UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken chaired the search committee that recommended Philley for the top job.

“Dr. Philley received numerous accolades from the committee, with a special emphasis on her deep knowledge across the board in academic, clinical, administrative and operational matters, along with a track record of working collaboratively with many individuals to make significant advancements for UT Tyler,” Milliken said in a UT System news release. “I am grateful to the committee for its enthusiastic recommendation.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: University of Texas System names Julie Philley as UT-Tyler president