Chance for a few storms possible Easter Sunday; more storms on the way next week

Tonight, we’ll start the evening off with a few clouds across the lowlands and higher terrain. As a stalled front moves into the region tonight, this will create the chance for a few showers and the potential for a rumble of thunder or two. Building clouds tonight will keep our overnight very warm in the 50s.

Easter Sunday brings back the chance for a few showers with a wet commute possible for any morning church services. It won’t rain all day, with us enjoying a few breaks along the way, but keeping an umbrella around will help. Towards the afternoon, we’ll bring back the chance for a few isolated storms, with the biggest risk being hail. Temps will also be warm tomorrow as they climb near 70 degrees.

Monday morning starts with the chance for rain showers with temps in the 50s. The chance of rain looks to remain for much of your Monday which can lead to a wet morning and evening commute at times. The afternoon will also contend with the chance for a few isolated thunderstorms as temps climb into the 70s.

Tuesday brings in a cold front, creating chances for scattered showers and even the chance for a few thunderstorms later in the afternoon. We’ll start the morning with some showers, building in coverage toward the afternoon as our system crosses with damaging winds and hail being the biggest threats. We’ll also have to watch for the chance for some heavy rain showers. Temps on Tuesday will once again be in the 70s.

Wednesday will be a much colder day with northwest winds pushing through after the passage of the cold front. We start the morning only in the 30s and only get into the 40s later in the afternoon. Periods of light drizzle and even the chance for some snow showers look, especially across the mountains.

Thursday won’t be much better with temps still sticking in the 40s in the afternoon, that’s after a cold morning in the 30s.The chance for a few snowflakes will still be possible across the lowlands and mountains but they’ll start to diminish in coverage during the afternoon and overnight as our passing low moves off to the east.

Friday morning is another cold start in the 20s with a few lingering snowflakes across the mountains. Any more snow chances should wrap up by the afternoon, but our afternoon temps will stay cold in the middle 40s. Clouds will be tough to clear in the mountains, but the lowlands should see some sunshine to wrap up our afternoon.

In your extended forecast, high pressure will build in next weekend, providing us a break from active weather. Sunny skies and dry weather is expected next weekend as our temps slowly try to get back into the 50s by next Sunday.

We are in spring forest fire season in West Virginia – this means don’t burn between 7 AM and 5 PM through May 31st. Low humidity values during the daytime, along with breezier and warmer conditions will at times increase the fire threat, hence the burn ban during most of the daytime. Follow all regulations or be faced with potential consequences, such as fines! In Virginia, the spring fire season continues through April 30th – don’t burn before 4 PM.

TONIGHT

Chance for showers and a rumble of thunder or two. Warm. Lows in the 50s.

EASTER SUNDAY

Chance for showers/storms again. A few breaks. Highs near 70.

MONDAY

Chance for rain and storms. Mostly cloudy & warm. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY

Scattered showers. A few thunderstorms likely. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Cooler day. Chance for rain and snow. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Chance for rain and snow again. Tapers off overnight. Cold. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

MTN snowflakes. PM clearing. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny. Mild. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny again. Dry afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

Staying sunny. Warming up. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY

Staying sunny and staying warm. Highs in the 60s.

