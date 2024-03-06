A chance encounter led to a massive donation to the York County Food Bank by the Mormons

It began as a chance encounter.

Stanton Walters serves as chair of the York County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD), a faith-based group that provides disaster assistance to those impacted by hurricanes, floods and other natural disasters. He also volunteers as communications director for the local congregations of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Mormons.

Workers at the York County Food Bank's warehouse in Manchester Township unload a tractor-trailer of food donated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The donation of more than 28,000 pounds of food was the first from the church, and may not be the last.

The York County Food Bank also has a representative on the board and after a meeting late last year, Walters casually mentioned to the food bank's rep that he may be able to procure a donation from his church. He asked Kelly Rogers, the food bank's development manager, whether the organization could use a donation. She replied that the food bank always needs donations.

The result of that conversation - and subsequent talks - was a tractor-trailer backing up the loading dock at the food bank's Manchester Township warehouse Monday morning and delivering 18 pallets - a little more than 28,000 pounds - of shelf-stable canned goods and dry commodities.

The donation came through VOAD and while that organization is dedicated to disaster relief, it viewed food insecurity and hunger as a slow-motion disaster. "We're just very grateful (to be able to help)," Walters said.

The truck-load of food - which included shelf-stable milk, canned fruit and peanut butter, among other items - came from the LDS church's massive, national, and international, food distribution effort. The church, Walters said, has a network of food warehouses and pantries - the closest warehouse is in Baltimore and it has a larger facility in Marlboro, Md., which includes a canning operation - and sometimes, it has surplus tractor-trailers of food that it donates to local, non-church-affiliated food banks. (The LDS church also operates a large cattle ranch in Florida and several farms where it grows and processes food, Walter said.)

Walters shepherded the food bank's application through the process and it was approved. On Monday, the tractor-trailer completed its journey from Salt Lake City and delivered the food to the food bank's warehouse off Board Road.

“We are deeply grateful for this amazing food donation, as many of our neighbors in York County are in need right now. We are seeing increased needs across the board and this food will go directly to serve our partner agencies and those who are food insecure,” food bank president and CEO Jennifer Brillhart said in a statement.

Whether the donation will be ongoing is not certain. The food bank hopes the partnership will continue. Walters said now that the food bank has been approved to receive shipments from the church, it is possible that it could receive future shipments from Utah.

"It's certainly not impossible that at some point in the future, we can help again," Walters said.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: The York County Food Bank received a large donation from the Mormons