A nice spring atmosphere is in the forecast for this weekend in Northern New Jersey with temperatures reaching up to the 60s, according to National Weather Service.

Saturday may see some rain in the early morning. Before 8 a.m. there is a 60% chance of showers. As the day progresses the sun will appear from the clouds as the high temperature is expected to reach 66 degrees.

Temperatures will take a sharp decline on Saturday night as the low is suppose to reach 39 degrees.

The National Weather Service forecast for Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Sunday's forecast

Sunday calls for more sunshine with a high temperature of around 59 degrees.

The temperature will drop to a low of 42 degrees at night. No rain is scheduled for Sunday as clear skies may remain all day.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Chance of early rain Saturday, but nice weekend in forecast