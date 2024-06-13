Champaign school board president signals to censure member

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The drama continues with the Champaign Unit 4 School District Board.

At the end of Monday night’s meeting, board President Gianina Baker announced during board comments her intention to censure fellow board member Betsy Holder, saying she has violated several principles of the Board’s Code of Conduct.

When Baker asked if any other members support the censure, board Vice President Heather Vasquez and member Bruce Brown both stated their support.

One of Baker’s main reasons in calling for a censure is her refusal to cooperate with filling the vacancies on the board. Holder said at that time the board was too decisive and the vacancies should be handled by the Regional Superintendent of Education and purposefully did not attend board meetings so quorum could not be met.

“One of the board’s duties is to fill vacancies that occur on the board,” Baker said in a prepared statement. “Holder refused to participate in much of the process and refused to attend meetings, where the board was to interview and ultimately select board members. This is a dereliction of duties.”

Members chosen for Champaign School Board of Education after months-long vacancies

Baker also alleges Holder has shared confidential information discussed in closed sessions. Holder defended the information she shared, describing all the documents as “FOIA-able.”

“Information was shared with us enumerating communications you had had with people pursuing legal action against the district,” Vazquez said to Holder.

Other items of misconduct Baker alleged in her statement include misrepresenting her position on the board, not receiving approval from the board President before talking to the media and using her professional email instead of her Board of Education email.

Baker also criticized Holder for her pessimistic attitude toward board operations.

“There’s enough evidence that [Superintendent Shelia] Boozer could pursue litigation on member Holder and ultimately the board, for creating a hostile work environment,” Baker said.

Holder fired back at Baker, saying that several of those allegations are false. She also claims her behavior was in pursuit of transparency to the public.

“I could go on and on and on about the lack of transparency in this district over and over,” Holder said. “And I’m sorry that I’m calling it out.”

‘Your business is to invest in these children’: Special ed advocates urge better training in Champaign schools

In a Facebook post Tuesday on her Board of Education account, Holder thanked members of the community for their support at the tense end of the meeting.

“Given everything we have experienced over the past several months as a board, it is crucial that we welcome our new members and move beyond our differences to collaboratively address the pressing concerns in Unit 4,” she wrote on her Facebook page Tuesday. “This is not the time for vengeance, pettiness, and internal conflict.”

Holder also claimed she’s experienced retaliation from her work as a board member, including people meddling with both her and her husband’s work as private lawyers, as well as anonymous threats over text message to her parents.

“We now have a board president and board vice president who are engaging the board’s attorneys for their own personal vendettas,” she told WCIA Wednesday.

WCIA reached out to Baker on Wednesday for further comment, but she was unavailable.

A censure is an official reprimand, but will not remove Holder from her position or any of her powers if passed.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.