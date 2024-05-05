Champaign residents urged to check outdoor HVAC equipment amid thefts

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — 217, Inc. in Champaign is reminding everyone to regularly check on their outdoor HVAC equipment.

This is after they say many people and business owners have had copper line sets cut and stolen on South Neil Street. The heating, air conditioning and plumbing company wants everyone to keep their equipment safe.

If you have any questions about what to do, contact 217, Inc. by calling 217-281-1650.

WCIA also reached out to Champaign Police for details, but have yet to hear back.

