Champaign principal earns High School Principal of the Year title

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One Champaign principal is being recognized as the Illini Region’s High School Principal of the Year.

Centennial High School’s Sara Sanders is in just her first year with the school but has earned the title after her contributions throughout the Unit 4 School District for almost 20 years.

The awards criteria, according to Illinois Principals Association are:

Demonstrates positive impact on education and advocacy for children

Ensures the school climate is positive and reflects high staff and student morale

Demonstrates a commitment to the principalship through active association membership

Demonstrates creativity and imagination in bringing about positive change

Willing to take risks to improve student learning

Moves actively to implement the goals and objectives of the school

Works collaboratively with teachers and other staff to improve the educational program and student achievement

Anticipates emerging problems and acts effectively to resolve them

Involves the community in the life of the school and uses community resources for students

The award is part of the Horace Mann/Illinois Principal Association High School Principal of the Year Awards program, which highlights high school leaders for providing high quality education for students and for other outstanding contributions to the school.

