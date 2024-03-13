Champaign man receives 23 years for 2021 fatal shooting

Mar. 13—URBANA — A Champaign man was sentenced Tuesday to 23 years in prison for his involvement in a fatal 2021 shooting.

Champaign County Judge Roger Webber handed down the sentence to Demarco D. Lucas, 37, after he pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder for the death of Charles Evans, 42, of Urbana on Oct. 7, 2022.

In order to reach the negotiated plea, the state dropped four other varying counts of murder. The state also did not pursue a firearm enhancement that would have added 25 years to Demarco's sentence.

Assistant State's Attorney Eileen Keeley said police were dispatched to the 500 block of West White Street in Champaign around 3:12 a.m. Oct. 7. On scene, they found a man later identified as Mr. Evans who told officers, "I'm dying, please help me."

Mr. Evans also told officers he was injured by a man named "Duke" wielding a deadly weapon, Keeley said. Mr. Evans was transferred to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police spoke to a witness who said she received a call from Lucas in the early morning hours of Oct. 7. The woman told officers Lucas confessed to her he was the assailant who killed Mr. Evans, Keeley said. Police also gathered statements from witnesses that stated "Duke" was Lucas' nickname.

The News-Gazette previously reported that a police investigation showed there was a dice game in the area that both Lucas and Mr. Evans had been present at.

Police had enough evidence to charge and obtain a warrant for Lucas by January 2022, and he was arrested in June that year.