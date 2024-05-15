Champaign Co. Salvation Army celebrates volunteers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army has helped people in need for years. Now, they’re thanking the people who make it happen.

Director of Community Engagement in Champaign County, Aaron Bird, said last year, those volunteers helped more than 74,000 people. Governor Pritzker issued a proclamation, and a former president declared it an official week.

Central Illinois woman gets state award for volunteer service

“The Salvation Army Week was a proclamation made by Dwight Eisenhower,” Bird said, “to say, man, the Salvation Army does way more than I thought it did. And so, this is a time where we thank our volunteers, we thank our staff, we thank the community, because the Salvation Army is built on volunteers.”

Volunteers help with everything from running resources like food and clothes to people in the community, giving people assistance with utilities, and counseling.

You can find information on how to help here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.