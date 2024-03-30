What will Chambersburg's weather be like for the 2024 solar eclipse?

We are just over a week away from the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

Between about 2 and 4:30 p.m., sunlight will vanish. bringing night-time darkness to the region. And many are already planning ahead to witness the extraordinary moment of darkness.

Is it going to rain? Is there going to be a cloud cover? Here's an early weather forecast for Chambersburg and Franklin County.

Chambersburg weather for April 8, 2024

National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Steinbugl in the State College, Pa., forecast office said it was too soon on Friday, March 29 to be able to provide a forecast with high confidence for April 8.

However, looking at about 40 years of climatology information for the local Tri-State area for past April 8 dates, the average cloud cover is 60% to 70% on that day. The forecast is trending in that direction, but again cloud cover is one of those things that can change even in the short term, he said.

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Too-early eclipse forecast for Chambersburg, Franklin County