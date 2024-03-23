Chambersburg police warn citizens after violent crimes in Southgate, Rail Trail area

Chambersburg Police Department is warning citizens to remain vigilant in the area of Southgate Mall and the Chambersburg Rail Trail amid recent criminal activity.

The department has increased patrols, by foot and vehicle, due to an uptick in criminal incidents in the area of Southgate and the rail trail between East Washington and South Main streets, the department said in a public notice released on March 19.

CPD advisory follows violent incidents

On March 15, a person was found bleeding heavily from his head and face on the rail trail between South Main and South streets, according to a police report. Police discovered the person had been hit over his head with a large piece of wood, resulting in a serious head injury.

Three days later, there was an armed robbery in the 200 block of Southgate Mall. Three people wearing masks stole several cases of money from a "van that transports money for businesses" while holding the occupants at gunpoint, according to Lt. Matt Bietsch and the police report. It was not a money truck, Bietsch said.

The suspects fled the area in a white van. Police have not made any arrests.

Bietsch said that while this kind of armed robbery is "unusual for Chambersburg," it was a "targeted crime and the general public is not at risk."

If you have any information about these incidents, submit a tip on the Crimewatch website or call the police department at 717-264-4131.

CPD shares tips for citizens

Police encourage citizens to report any activity or people they feel are suspicious.

The department also issued a reminder that the rail trail is closed from dusk to dawn. Anyone who must use it when it is dark should:

Always carry a fully-charged phone that can call 911

Always carry a flashlight with fresh batteries

Pay attention to your surroundings, including people.

Don't be distracted, such as by talking or texting on your phone

Don't wear earbuds or headphones that limit outside noise

Stay in well-lit areas.

Walk with people you know

Notify family or friends of your general location and when you expect to return.

Anchored by the shopping center, the Southgate area has long been a trouble spot for local authorities. After years of starts and stops, efforts are underway to redevelop the shopping center into a mixed-use neighborhood.

The first project, the Keystone (Health) Catherine Street Center, is under development. Located on the site that last hosted Gold's Gym, it is expected to open in 2025.

Amber South can be reached at asouth@publicopinionnews.com.

