Chambersburg gets another $5 million to replace century-old natural gas pipes

The Borough of Chambersburg this week received another multimillion grant to pay for the replacement of cast iron pipes that have been carrying natural gas to borough residents for a hundred years.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration awarded the borough $5,564,097, which will provide greater reliability of the borough's natural gas infrastructure.

The grant follows an earlier one for $5.2 million that the borough received almost exactly a year ago. Both awards were made via the Natural Gas Distribution Infrastructure Safety and Modernization Grant Program.

The nearly $11 million in federal funding allows the borough to complete the tricky replacement of five miles of legacy cast iron pipes. The borough has replaced 21 of 26 miles of the cast iron pipes since 2000.

“We have taken a very proactive approach to addressing our century-old cast iron pipelines; however, these lines have been cost prohibitive to replace due to their location under state roadways and in downtown areas,” John Leary, Director of Chambersburg Gas Department, said in a news release. “This funding assistance will greatly expedite our replacement program.”

Replacing the pipes will reduce the risk of methane leaks from existing pipelines, create well-paying jobs, promote economic growth, and benefit disadvantaged rural and urban communities with the safe provision of natural gas.

“We very much appreciate the support that we received for this initiative, especially from our federal legislators, Senator Bob Casey, Jr., Senator John Fetterman and Representative John Joyce," Borough Manager Jeff Stonehills, who also serves as the director of utilities, said.

Here's what each pipe replacement grant pays for

The 2023 grant funded phase one of the pipe-replacement project, which is already underway. It encompasses replacing about 3.5 miles of cast iron pipes and unprotected steel gas mains with polyethylene plastic mains.

With the most recent grant, the borough will replace the remaining 1.5 miles of pipes.

Chambersburg is one of two municipalities in Pennsylvania that owns and operates its own natural gas utility; the other is Philadelphia. Its prices are 44% lower than average.

“We are very proud of our municipal gas utility, unique among Pennsylvania natural gas suppliers," said Allen Coffman, Borough Council president. "Chambersburg's utilities make the Borough an outstanding place to live and we host a variety of businesses that benefit from low-cost, reliable, and safe energy. With the assistance of this funding, Chambersburg Borough will continue to upgrade and improve our distribution system.”

The project is one of 130 across the country that aims to fix aging natural gas pipelines. The President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law authorized the Natural Gas Distribution Infrastructure Safety and Modernization grant program, which provided nearly $1 billion in funding over the course of five years to modernize community-owned natural gas distribution pipes and help to keep communities across the country safe from dangers associated with pipeline leaks.

“It’s great to see the Borough of Chambersburg take action to promote community safety, lower energy costs, and protect residents’ access to a reliable utility grid. As Franklin County’s representative in Congress, I was proud to advocate for this grant to ensure that Chambersburg is able to continue to provide natural gas to residents through safer and more efficient pipes. It’s vital that our tax dollars come home to where they are needed and can be used to support our community,” said Rep. John Joyce.

