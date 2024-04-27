Chambers stressing economic growth in governor race

Apr. 27—ANDERSON — Gubernatorial candidate Brad Chambers said his message is one of being an outsider with fresh ideas.

Chambers was in Anderson Friday to meet with The Herald Bulletin. He stated he is running for a service job, not a career change.

He is running in the Republican Party primary against Mike Braun, Suzanne Crouch, Eric Doden, Curtis Hill and Jamie Reitenour.

"I'm the only candidate talking about growing the economy," said Chambers, the former CEO of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. "I want to put more money into the pockets of Hoosiers."

He said in the past two years, Indiana has seen investments of $50 billion and wages that are 30% higher.

"I believe the state needs to be run as a business," he said. "I'm running a campaign that is good for Hoosiers."

Chambers said the quality of life for Indiana residents will be raised through good paying jobs that will keep their children and grandchildren here.

He said the technology center being planned in Lebanon is a result of leadership and long-term decision making that is good for Indiana.

Chambers noted that once the project was announced, Lilly announced the biggest investment in the state's history.

Chambers said Anderson has a history of manufacturing and is the home of genuine Hoosiers.

"Anderson is important to give people an opportunity," he said. "The other candidates don't have the skill to grow the state's economy."

Chambers said when he left the state agency, there were projects pending that would invest $100 million in the state.

"I wouldn't be running if I didn't think that I could grow the economy," he said. "We need to spend on infrastructure to support economic growth."

Chambers said he is calling for a statewide water strategy.

"I'm wiling to make the tough decisions for what is in the best interest of Indiana," he said.

Chambers said he was frustrated with the campaign to date, but said people are starting to pay attention.

"The electorate is evolving," he said.

Chambers said his campaign has been focused on why he should get the nomination.

"I'm trying to earn people's vote," he said. "The other candidates expect it."

Chambers said Braun may be the front runner when it comes to name recognition, but not when it comes to fresh ideas.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.