Chamber sets alternative fuel seminar for April 10

Mar. 12—MILTON — The Central PA Chamber of Commerce will host a Seminar and Training Series event: "Charging at Work and Alternative Fuel Vehicles within Your Fleet" from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 10.

Representatives of the Eastern Pennsylvania Alliance for Clean Transportation (EP-ACT), the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Department of Environmental Protection, and Office of Environmental Management will be onsite throughout the day. They will showcase vehicles that run on alternative fuels including electric, propane and natural gas.

This seminar is intended to help municipalities, school districts, fleets and businesses navigate the incentives available and formulate a plan for this region to take advantage of state and federal funding mechanisms. The seminar is open to the general public, free to attend, and will take place at the Central PA Chamber, 30 Lawton Lane, Milton.

Registration is required. To register, visit www.centralpachamber.com/events or call 570-742-7341.

— RICK DANDES