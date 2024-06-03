Chamber announces 2024 inductees into Omaha Business Hall of Fame

(Getty Images)

OMAHA — The Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce has announced its newest members of the Omaha Business Hall of Fame.

The two women and five men (three of them from the same family) are to be formally inducted Aug. 21 during a gala at the Holland Performing Arts Center.

Joan Squires (Courtesy of Omaha Chamber)

Constance Ryan (Courtesy of Omaha Chamber)

They join other Omaha area business standouts that since 1993 have been recognized for their legacies, contributions and commitment to business and community.

The hall was initiated 31 years ago as part of the Chamber’s centennial anniversary. Information on hall-of-famer achievements is showcased in a permanent exhibit at the Durham Museum.

Heath Mello, president and CEO of the chamber, said this year’s group reflected the area’s “diverse economy” — with honorees from the home services, transportation, arts and entertainment, medical research and banking industries.

Sid Meridith (Courtesy of Omaha Chamber)

Lance Fritz (Courtesy of Omaha Chamber)

“All seven inductees are truly giants in their industries, and all have given so much back to our business community and to our city,” said Mello.

The group was chosen by a volunteer committee: Mello, David Anderson Jr., Mickey Anderson, Stephen Bruckner, Rodrigo Lopez, Linda Lovgren, John Lund, Brenda Mainwaring, Jane Miller, Jay Noddle, Joe Sullivan, Carmen Tapio and Willy Theisen.

Tickets and registration are required to the induction event.

The inductees:

C.L. Landen (Courtesy of Omaha Chamber)

Lance Fritz served as Union Pacific chairman, president and CEO from 2015 until 2023, when he retired after 23 years of service with the railroad. He now serves as an adviser to the company.

Clarence Louis “Mickey” Landen Jr. (1924-2011) co-founded Central National Insurance Co. with his father before founding Security National Bank in 1964.

Mickey Landen (Courtesy of Omaha Chamber)

Clarence L. “C.L.” Landen III has been CEO of Security National Bank since 1980 and is described as a champion of personalized service and community engagement.

James E. “Jim” Landen Sr., as executive chairman, continues the family legacy of shaping the bank’s growth.

Sid Meridith settled in Omaha after seven years as an officer during the Vietnam War era. In 1969, he founded Security Equipment Inc., which has four regional offices that provide services in 41 states.

Jim Landen (Courtesy of Omaha Chamber)

Constance Ryan joined the family business, Streck Inc., in 1982. She became president in 1992 and CEO in 2013. Streck was recently sold to Madison Industries under her guidance.

Joan Squires, president of Omaha Performing Arts, started O-pa more than 20 years ago. It is now the state’s largest arts organization, overseeing the Orpheum Theater, the Holland center and Steelhouse Omaha.

