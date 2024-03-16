Challengers step up to face Foreman, McCann in legislative primary race
Mar. 16—Two of the three Latah County state legislators will face primary challenges in May.
Sen. Dan Foreman, the Republican incumbent from Viola, will face Robert Blair, of Kendrick, in the primary for the District 6 seat. The winner will advance to face Democrat Julia Parker, a Moscow City Council members, in November's general election.
Lori McCann, of Lewiston, who holds the District 6A Idaho House seat, will face fellow Republicans Colton Bennett, of Moscow, and Dave Dalby, of Moscow, in the primary. The winner will meet Democrat Trish Carter-Goodheart, of Lapwai, in the general election.
No Republicans filed to run against Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, for his District 6B House seat. He is slated to face Democrat Kathy Dawes, of Moscow, in the general election.
Idaho's two representatives in the U.S. Congress, Republicans Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, will both face primary challenges.
Idaho's filing period for the May 21 primary election closed at 5 p.m. Friday.
The final candidate filing list for congressional, legislative and county races that are of interest to voters in Latah County include:
FEDERAL
1st Congressional District (western and northern Idaho)
Constitution Party — Brendan J. Gomez, of Boise
Democrat — Kaylee Peterson, of Eagle
Libertarian — Matt Loesby, of Eagle
Republican — Russ Fulcher, of Meridian (incumbent)
2nd Congressional District (eastern and central parts of southern Idaho)
Constitution Party — Pro-Life (formerly known as Marvin Richardson), of Emmet, Idaho Law — Carta Sierra, of Pocatello
Democrat — David Roth, of Idaho Falls
Libertarian — Todd Corsetti, of Pocatello
Republican — Mike Simpson, of Boise (incumbent), Scott Cleveland, of Eagle, Sean Higgins, of Boise
IDAHO LEGISLATURE
District 2: Clearwater, Benewah, Shoshone and portions of Kootenai and Bonner counties
Senate
Democrat —Tom Hearn, of St. Maries
Republican — Phil Hart, of Kellogg (incumbent)
House A
Democrat — Loree Peery, of Spirit Lake
Republican — Heather Scott, of Blanchard (incumbent)
House B
Libertarian — Jennifer Luoma, of Bayview
Independent — Tami Holdahl, of St. Maries
Republican — Dale Hawkins, of Fernwood (incumbent)
District 6: Latah, Lewis and a portion of Nez Perce counties
Senate
Democrat — Julia Parker, of Moscow
Republican — Dan Foreman, of Viola (incumbent), Robert Blair, of Kendrick
House A
Democrat — Trish Carter-Goodheart, of Lapwai
Republican — Lori McCann, of Lewiston (incumbent), Colton Bennett, of Moscow, Dave Dalby, of Moscow
House B
Democrat — Kathy Dawes, of Moscow
Republican — Brandon Mitchell (incumbent), of Moscow
District 7: Idaho: Adams and a portion of Nez Perce counties
Senate
Republican — Cindy Carlston, of Riggins (incumbent)
Democrat — Bill Farmer, of Cottonwood
House A
Democrat — Vickie Nostrant, of Lewiston
Republican — Mike Kinglsey, of Lewiston (incumbent), Kyle N. Harris, of Lewiston, Jim Chmelik, of Cottonwood
House B
Democrat — Dustin Hardisty, of Lewiston
Republican — Charlie Shepherd, of Pollock (incumbent), Butch Suor, of Stites, Larry Dunn, of White Bird
COUNTY
Latah County
District 1 commissioner (2-year term)
Mark Thorne, of Viola, Democrat
Tony Johnson, of Viola, Republican
Glen Barnett, of Princeton, Republican
District 3 commissioner
John Bohman, of Troy, Democrat (incumbent)
Jason Stooks, of Moscow, Republican
Prosecuting Attorney
W.W. "Bill" Thompson, Democrat (incumbent)
Sheriff
James Fry Jr., of Troy, unaffiliated
Christopher Middleton, of Moscow, unaffiliated
Richie Skiles, Potlatch, Republican (incumbent)