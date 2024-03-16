Challengers step up to face Foreman, McCann in legislative primary race

Mar. 16—Two of the three Latah County state legislators will face primary challenges in May.

Sen. Dan Foreman, the Republican incumbent from Viola, will face Robert Blair, of Kendrick, in the primary for the District 6 seat. The winner will advance to face Democrat Julia Parker, a Moscow City Council members, in November's general election.

Lori McCann, of Lewiston, who holds the District 6A Idaho House seat, will face fellow Republicans Colton Bennett, of Moscow, and Dave Dalby, of Moscow, in the primary. The winner will meet Democrat Trish Carter-Goodheart, of Lapwai, in the general election.

No Republicans filed to run against Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, for his District 6B House seat. He is slated to face Democrat Kathy Dawes, of Moscow, in the general election.

Idaho's two representatives in the U.S. Congress, Republicans Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, will both face primary challenges.

Idaho's filing period for the May 21 primary election closed at 5 p.m. Friday.

The final candidate filing list for congressional, legislative and county races that are of interest to voters in Latah County include:

FEDERAL

1st Congressional District (western and northern Idaho)

Constitution Party — Brendan J. Gomez, of Boise

Democrat — Kaylee Peterson, of Eagle

Libertarian — Matt Loesby, of Eagle

Republican — Russ Fulcher, of Meridian (incumbent)

2nd Congressional District (eastern and central parts of southern Idaho)

Constitution Party — Pro-Life (formerly known as Marvin Richardson), of Emmet, Idaho Law — Carta Sierra, of Pocatello

Democrat — David Roth, of Idaho Falls

Libertarian — Todd Corsetti, of Pocatello

Republican — Mike Simpson, of Boise (incumbent), Scott Cleveland, of Eagle, Sean Higgins, of Boise

IDAHO LEGISLATURE

District 2: Clearwater, Benewah, Shoshone and portions of Kootenai and Bonner counties

Senate

Democrat —Tom Hearn, of St. Maries

Republican — Phil Hart, of Kellogg (incumbent)

House A

Democrat — Loree Peery, of Spirit Lake

Republican — Heather Scott, of Blanchard (incumbent)

House B

Libertarian — Jennifer Luoma, of Bayview

Independent — Tami Holdahl, of St. Maries

Republican — Dale Hawkins, of Fernwood (incumbent)

District 6: Latah, Lewis and a portion of Nez Perce counties

Senate

Democrat — Julia Parker, of Moscow

Republican — Dan Foreman, of Viola (incumbent), Robert Blair, of Kendrick

House A

Democrat — Trish Carter-Goodheart, of Lapwai

Republican — Lori McCann, of Lewiston (incumbent), Colton Bennett, of Moscow, Dave Dalby, of Moscow

House B

Democrat — Kathy Dawes, of Moscow

Republican — Brandon Mitchell (incumbent), of Moscow

District 7: Idaho: Adams and a portion of Nez Perce counties

Senate

Republican — Cindy Carlston, of Riggins (incumbent)

Democrat — Bill Farmer, of Cottonwood

House A

Democrat — Vickie Nostrant, of Lewiston

Republican — Mike Kinglsey, of Lewiston (incumbent), Kyle N. Harris, of Lewiston, Jim Chmelik, of Cottonwood

House B

Democrat — Dustin Hardisty, of Lewiston

Republican — Charlie Shepherd, of Pollock (incumbent), Butch Suor, of Stites, Larry Dunn, of White Bird

COUNTY

Latah County

District 1 commissioner (2-year term)

Mark Thorne, of Viola, Democrat

Tony Johnson, of Viola, Republican

Glen Barnett, of Princeton, Republican

District 3 commissioner

John Bohman, of Troy, Democrat (incumbent)

Jason Stooks, of Moscow, Republican

Prosecuting Attorney

W.W. "Bill" Thompson, Democrat (incumbent)

Sheriff

James Fry Jr., of Troy, unaffiliated

Christopher Middleton, of Moscow, unaffiliated

Richie Skiles, Potlatch, Republican (incumbent)