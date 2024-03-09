When challenged, turn to God

Baxter did it again. He'd been so good for so long. When my wife, Lori, handed me the mangled remote control, I wanted to cry. It was the fourth one he had destroyed. To be honest, he hadn't chewed up a shoe, a pair of glasses or a controller in almost a year. He's been good since we enrolled him in doggie day care. My daughter, the veterinarian, said dogs often get into mischief when they are bored.

He's not the only one to get into trouble when he gets bored. There is an old saying, "An idle mind is the devil's playground." The proverb is loosely based on the Apostle Paul's second letter to the Thessalonians. He suggests that those who are sitting around idle are easily led to sin. It is when we are alone and left to our own thoughts that we are often in the greatest danger. Those few hours running with his pack allowed Baxter to focus his energy in productive ways.

Cal Lord

The same is true for us. Finding the right social groups can help us focus our energy in positive ways. Getting involved in a church and regularly attending worship services can lead to significant benefits. The New York Times published an article by T. M. Lyhrmann on the benefits of going to church. Lyhrmann, a professor of anthropology at Stanford University, suggests that going to church is good for you.

Studies show that attending worship boosts your immune system. It decreases your blood pressure. She says it can add as much as two to three years to your life.

"Social support is no doubt part of the story," Lyhrmann wrote. "People really did seem to look out for one another. They showed up with dinner when friends were sick and sat to talk with them when they were unhappy." It changes everything when we study the Scriptures and follow God's prescription for the good life.

In a 2017 interview with Success magazine, Pastor T. D Jakes shared his early struggles. He wanted to find something to bring healing to his brokenness as a young man. Jakes says we often get into trouble when we look for things to fill the void in our lives. Unlike my dog, we don't chew up remote controls but we can develop destructive patterns. Jakes said he could have chosen differently. Instead, it was reading the scriptures that created a thirst in him that led him to discover the power of God.

Jakes would agree with the Apostle Paul who urges us to be persistent, to continue on in the face of adversity. It makes us stronger. The apostle says it builds character and we can overcome anything that threatens to derail us or take us down.

Pastor Rick Warren quotes 2 Corinthians 4:17 in a blog post from September 2020 and says, "God uses everything ... to help our character grow." I can tell you that he can even use a chewed up remote and a trip to Walmart to do it.

I went in to find a replacement for my Roku. I knew where to go. It was my fourth trip to get one. I turned the corner. The shelf was empty. The sign read, "Please see a sales associate for all Roku products." I looked at the sales counter. There were three people waiting in line. I almost left. I had wanted to get in and get out. But I persisted. I expected to be disappointed. Then the sales associate said, "I have just what you need ... and it will save you money." Thank you, God!

The truth is that life is filled with challenges. We can easily get distracted and fall prey to the worst that the world can give. Or we can rise to meet the tests, bolstered by our faith, the promises of Scripture and immersed in the Christian community. We read in Romans 8 that "if God is for us, then who can stand against us?" And I love this line: "In All things we are more than conquerors in Christ who loved us." When we learn to trust Jesus, we will come away victorious in all our battles.

God is the answer for every question and the source of all our hopes. Need a boost this week? Head to church and tune into God. You won't need a remote. He's promised to be there whenever two or three gather in his name.

God bless! See you in church.

The Rev. Cal Lord is the pastor of Central Baptist Church of Westerly. Reach him at calstigers@gmail.com.

