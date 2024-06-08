Chair Vega Pederson says $4 billion Multnomah County budget will help overhaul behavioral health system

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One day after Multnomah County passed a nearly $4 billion budget, Board Chair Jessica Vega Pederson is responding to pushback voiced by some. Pederson says the budget will work to overhaul issues such as homelessness and behavioral health.

This budget passed Wednesday in a 4 to 1 vote following hours of heated debate and pushback. It includes major investments for homelessness, addiction and behavioral health resources, However, it is still facing criticism from the dissenting Multnomah County Commissioner, Sharon Meieran, in particular, who said it lacks planning and focus.

“I think there are some huge things in there that people can be excited about and proud of,” Vega Pederson said.

“Sad, that in eight years nothing has changed about the process or the budget,” responded Meieran.

KOIN 6 News spoke with Vega Pederson one day after the $3.96 billion budget was approved to ask her how the county plans to spend it.

The budget contains a 24% increase in homeless services, with $285 million slated to address housing placements and rental assistance and $127 million set to support the new homelessness response action plan put forth by Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and the Vega Pederson jointly.

“We’ve set funding up for a behavioral health resource center. We have dollars in there. That’s a combination of investments from the county, the state and the city for a 24-hour drop-off and sobering center that we’re really excited about. And we have a plan in place that’s taking a look at our entire behavioral health system,” Vega Pederson said.

“It reflects a plan for spending money but that’s the only plan I see in the budget,” Meieran said during Thursday’s board meeting.

Following the fentanyl state of emergency, Vega Pederson said the budget carves out crucial proactive funding to support the county and law enforcement ahead of the incoming changes to Measure 110. It includes a combined $32.5 million from the city, county and State of Oregon for a “deflection and recovery package” to help transport people to services and track the impact of re-criminalizing open drug use.

