Chair of Tarrant Appraisal District review board resigns just days before hearing cases

The chair of the Tarrant Appraisal District’s citizen review board resigned this week.

An email obtained by the Star-Telegram showed Nancy Sharpe, who served on the board for three years and as chair for one year, resigned on Monday.

Her letter of resignation did not give a reason for why she was leaving her post. Sharpe did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The review board is made up of citizens tasked with mediating disputes between appraisal district and taxpayers, often about property valuations.

According to the Tarrant Appraisal District’s website, people who serve on the board can be paid up to $185 a day.

Sharpe’s resignation comes just days before the review board was slated to begin hearing cases on property value protests.

It also comes nearly a month after the election of three new members on appraisal district’s board of directors. The board can appoint people to the citizen review board.

All three members elected to the non-partisan board were endorsed by Republican County Judge Tim O’Hare. Among their campaign promises were to move to property valuations every three years — which experts have advised against — and capping residential appraisal increases at 5% — which is not currently allowed by state law. They will begin serving July 1.

Sharpe’s resignation will be discussed Friday during an appraisal district board of directors meeting at the Fort Worth council chamber.

A spokesperson for the district told the Star-Telegram that Chief Appraiser Joe Don Bobbitt would not be commenting on the matter until Friday.

The district sets property appraisals and administers exemptions for tax purposes.