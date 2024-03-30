Chair of Burlington Democratic Party steps down: who is replacing him?

The chair of the Burlington Democratic Party, Adam Roof, announced he will be stepping down effective April 15.

Roof has served as chair since 2020 and was a city councilor from 2015 to 2020. His seat will be filled by the current vice president, Andy Vota.

In a statement, Vota thanked Roof for his 10 years of service to the Burlington community and is "excited to serve as Chair of the BTV Dems during this important time when Democrats across Vermont will be electing delegates to the Democratic State Convention this May and the Democratic National Convention this August.”

The catalyst for the transition is Roofs' acceptance of a position as interim executive director of the Massachusetts Democratic Party.

In his announcement, Roof spoke of his passion and gratefulness to the Burlington community, and his excitement to serve and improve the lives of people in Massachusetts.

The BTV Dems are hoping for a "seamless transition at an important time for the party" April 15.

