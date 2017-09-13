Chainsaw-wielding nun helps with Hurricane Irma clean-up

A nun with a chainsaw has been praised for pitching in to help her local community rebuild following Hurricane Irma.

Kind-hearted Sister Margaret Ann was seen cutting up a tree which had fallen down on a road in storm-hit Florida.

Sister Margaret said of her kind actions: “Do what you can to help other people, don’t think of yourself.”

The Miami Dade police shared the footage on Facebook, explaining: “One of our off duty officers was happy to find Sister Margaret Ann pitching in by cutting trees to clear the neighbourhood roadways.

“As we recover from Hurricane Irma, these acts of kindness remind us all that we are one community in Miami Dade County!

“Thank you Sister and all of our neighbours that are working together to get through this! #MiamiDadeStrong.”

The clip has been a hit online, racking up more than 500,000 views, with one commenting: “Prayers are great, but prayer accompanied by action is powerful.”

“She's is truly an awesome example of a companionate servant of God. Thank you Sister Margaret Ann!,” wrote another.

Annette Zayas added: “She attends my parish and always has this warm smile with everyone she meets.”

Some major streets in Miami turned into rivers after flooding caused by the deadly Hurricane Irma.

